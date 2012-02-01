MUMBAI U.S. private equity firms Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus took advantage of India's recent stock market gains to pare stakes in two financial companies in deals worth $440 million, a sign of investor wariness about the sustainability of the current rally.

Carlyle CYL.UL sold a quarter of its stake in top mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) (HDFC.NS), two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, raising about $270 million and nearly doubling money from a 2007 investment.

In an unrelated deal, Warburg Pincus sold about 17.5 million shares in lender Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS) through stock market deals to raise about $170 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The two block deals came after India's main market .BSESN rose 11 percent in January, its first rise in three months, and the best month since September 2010. It was the best January rise for the index since a 19 percent rise in 1994.

India's stock market dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011, making it one of the worst global performers and leaving few options for private equity firms to exit from their portfolio companies either through IPOs or block deals.

"We will definitely see more and more exits. Perhaps most of the investments that are more than three years old, if the stock market rally continues," said Vikram Utamsingh, head of private equity advisory at KPMG in India.

Temasek Holdings TEM.UL and Singapore sovereign fund GIC GIC.UL are looking to sell a part or all of their holdings in ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS), India's second-largest lender, local media recently reported.

Temasek owns 3.5 percent in ICICI Bank, which is valued at roughly 36 billion rupees ($727 million). GIC has a 1.8 percent stake in the bank that has a market value of 18.5 billion rupees ($374 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We will see more blocks and follow-on share sales in the first half of this year than IPOs," said the India equity capital markets head at a European bank in Mumbai who was not authorized to speak to the media.

Private equity exits through the Indian IPO market dropped 66 percent last year to $85 million in 15 deals, according to data from industry tracker VCCircle.com.

KPMG expects that roughly $95 billion in Indian private equity investments made during the bull market years of 2006 to 2008 will come up for sale over the next three years.

Elsewhere in Asia, investment banks are counting on sales of large blocks of stocks by institutional owners to bolster dwindling underwriting fees and spark the region's equity capital markets back to life.

Block trades are faster for an investment bank to execute than an IPO and very lucrative as fees are about the same of an initial offering, with the key difference being they get done in hours as opposed to several months it can take to complete IPOs.

"There's lots and lots of interest in sponsor selldowns and blocks. There's a lot of activity there and where we will focus most of our time," said an investment banker at a top international firm in Hong Kong.

DOUBLING MONEY

Carlyle, which owned about 5.2 percent of mortgage lender HDFC, making it the No. 2 shareholder after Citigroup (C.N) with 8.8 percent stake, sold about 20 million shares at an average 677.25 rupees apiece, one source said.

The Washington-based private equity heavyweight will retain nearly 4 percent of HDFC after the deal. The exit is the first from the Indian market by Carlyle Asia Partners, a buyout fund, a source said.

At the current price, Carlyle has nearly doubled the return on its 2007 investment, one source said. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) was the sole manager of the block deal, sources said.

In June 2011, Citigroup sold a 1.5 percent holding in HDFC. The sale was done ahead of the adoption of a global accord on banking that discourages large holdings by banks in other financial institutions.

In the second deal, Warburg Pincus sold 17.5 million shares in Kotak Mahindra, which represent 2.4 percent of the bank's outstanding equity, at 490 rupees each, said the sources who declined to be identified as the matter was not public yet.

Warburg Pincus, which manages about $30 billion globally, held nearly 6 percent of Kotak Mahindra, stock exchange data showed, before the block deal through two investment vehicles.

A spokesman for Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai declined to comment on the deal. Warburg Pincus officials in India did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Shares in HDFC, which the market values at roughly $21 billion, ended down 1.3 percent at 688.90 rupees, while the main Mumbai market .BSESN rose 0.6 percent. Kotak Mahindra gained 2.5 percent to 510.95 rupees.

($1=49.4 rupees)

(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG; Editing by Tony Munroe & Jean Yoon)