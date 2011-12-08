LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Morten Tyldum, the Norwegian director of "Headhunters" -- the most successful Norwegian film in history -- has signed on to the thriller "What Happened to Monday?" Vendome Pictures announced Wednesday.

Vendome decided to finance the movie in December 2010 -- just after Max Botkin's script was named to the Black List of best unproduced screenplays.

"What Happened to Monday" is about identical septuplets who try to hide in an overpopulated world in which it is against the law to have more than one child.

Raffaella De Laurentiis developed the project and will produce with Vendome's CEO, Philippe Rousselet.

Tyldum's action drama "Headhunters" has sold more than 500,000 tickets at Norway's multiplexes and 100,000 in Denmark. Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights, while Summit bought English-language remake rights.