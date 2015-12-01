Medtronic recalls devices used to manage fluid build-up in the brain
Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.
LONDON Time for an official safe-sex emoji?
Condom maker Durex says so and is presenting a formal submission on Wednesday, World AIDS Day, to get coding consortium Unicode to adopt one.
In the run-up to the day - designed to unite people around the world in the fight against HIV/AIDS - Durex launched a social media campaign last month "to create the first official safe-sex emoji", asking users to use #condomemoji.
In an age of smartphones and tablets, emoticons, the small icons that are used to express emotions or physical things, are "crucial" to how young couples communicate, Durex said.
Citing its own research, the company said in a statement some 80 percent of 16-25 year olds find it easier to express themselves with emojis. Some 84 percent felt more comfortable using icons when talking about sex, Durex added.
Durex said it was sending the submission to Unicode following "resounding global support" for the campaign.
A video for the campaign showed various way emojis are used to discuss sex, but noted the lack of one encouraging safe-sex.
It proposed an angled, inflated condom.
(This story corrects use of word emoticon for emoji and changes description of Unicode.)
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
MONTEVIDEO Uruguay's three-year process of legalizing recreational cannabis consumption reached its final stage on Thursday, when the government said it would authorize pharmacies to begin selling the substance as of July.
BRASILIA Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday it had found salmonella and staphylococci in eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption probe.