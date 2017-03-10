U.S. youth tobacco use in 2016 fell by largest amount in 6 years
Youth tobacco use in the United States fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.
VIENNA An Austrian zoo culled 20 pelicans on Friday after it found the entire group was infected with the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus, the zoo said.
Vienna's Schoenbrunn Zoo tested its pelican flock, one of the largest of any zoo worldwide, after the virus was found in one pelican earlier this week.
The virus has spread widely across Europe and the Middle East since late last year, leading to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of poultry and the confinement of flocks indoors.
The zoo's Dalmatian pelicans had been kept in a tent since December as a preventive measure but one of them became acutely ill on Monday and was killed.
"To protect the remaining bird stock we had to put down all pelicans this morning," zoo veterinarian Thomas Voracek said.
The bird house, the rainforest house and the desert house at the zoo will remain closed to the public.
Latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control have found no human infections of the H5N8 strain.
In November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said human infection with the virus could not be excluded but the likelihood remained low.
(The story was refiled to edit the headline)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Julia Glover)
Youth tobacco use in the United States fell to historic lows in 2016, leading public health experts to speculate that a smoke-free generation may be within reach.
A bipartisan group of state attorneys general announced on Thursday that they are jointly investigating the marketing and sales practices of drug companies that manufacture opioid painkillers at the center of a national addiction epidemic.
(Reuters Health) - A small Swedish study of stroke patients finds that activities such as horseback riding and rhythm-and-music therapy can help them feel like they're recovering faster, even if their stroke occurred years earlier.