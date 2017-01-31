Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
PARIS Cambodia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the southeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.
The virus was found in chickens in the region of Svay Rieng last week, killing 68 birds and leading to the destruction of 322 others, the Cambodian farm ministry said in a statement posted on the OIE website.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.