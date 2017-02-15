Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
PARIS Cameroon has confirmed a case of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday, citing a report from the Cameroonian livestock ministry.
The virus was found early January in exotic peacocks, in village chickens and in ducks, the ministry said.
The H5N8 strain, which is deadly for poultry but has not been found in humans, has spread across Europe, the Middle East and Africa since late last year, leading to the slaughter of millions of poultry and the confinement of flocks indoors.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.