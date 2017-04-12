Knee surgery rates soaring among teen girls
(Reuters Health) - A growing number of U.S. athletes are getting operations to repair torn knee ligaments, and a new study suggests injury rates are highest and rising fastest among teen girls.
BEIJING China reported 47 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in March, the national health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 61 deaths in February.
It also reported 96 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu for last month, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Reuters Health) - - Older adults may be more likely to have bleeding stomach ulcers on days when the air has higher levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced by car exhaust and power plants, a recent study in Hong Kong suggests.
(Reuters Health) - Snus, a moist, smokeless tobacco product, may contribute to breathing and sleep problems, Swedish researchers report.