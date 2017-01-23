Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
BUDAPEST Hungary's government will seek European Union financial support to tackle the economic fallout from outbreaks of the bird flu virus, state news agency MTI reported on Monday, citing the Agriculture Ministry.
Hungarian farmers have culled about 2.5 million infected birds, mostly waterfowl, since the outbreak of the virus in November.
Bulgaria said last week it would provide 9.7 million levs ($5.32 million) to poultry farmers to help contain a bird flu virus outbreak.
MTI said the outbreak of the H5N8 strain of the virus has cost local producers about 3 billion forints ($10.40 million) in damages, a toll which could rise further.
Hungary will formally submit its request for financial support at a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers on Monday, MTI reported.
($1 = 288.51 forints)
($1 = 1.8227 leva)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)
