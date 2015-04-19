TORONTO Preliminary testing has confirmed the presence of H5 avian influenza on a second Ontario farm, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said on Saturday.

The federal agency said the broiler breeder chicken farm has been placed under quarantine to control the spread of the disease. Further testing is underway to determine the precise subtype and strain of the virus.

Avian influenza is an infectious viral disease of birds. Most bird flu viruses do not infect humans or pose a food safety risk when poultry products are properly handled and cooked.

Canadian authorities earlier this month confirmed the presence of H5 avian influenza on a turkey farm near Woodstock, Ontario. The virus on the turkey farm was the highly pathogenic H5N2 strain, similar to one that has spread across the United States.

Since the beginning of the year, H5N2 has been found in birds in U.S. states stretching from Oregon to Arkansas. No human cases of the flu have been detected.

