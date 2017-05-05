Clovis Oncology's cancer drug Rubraca succeeds in key study
Clovis Oncology Inc said its ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations who had undergone initial therapy.
BEIJING China has culled 80,000 chickens in the country's north after detecting an outbreak of H7N9 bird flu on a farm of layer hens, said the agriculture ministry on Friday.
Five thousand hens on the farm in Xingtai in Hebei province died in late April, said the ministry, and another 8,500 hens were infected with the disease.
After confirming infection with the H7N9 virus, authorities ordered the culling of 80,057 poultry. The outbreak is under control, added the statement.
Infection with bird flu usually peaks during winter months and tails off in the spring but cases of H7N9 have been unusually high in the country since last year.
More than 200 people have died since last October and new cases continue to be reported, with the latest fatality occurring in Shaanxi province this week.
Outbreaks among birds have spread northwards, and the virus has evolved from a low pathogenic one into one with more serious symptoms.
LONDON Scientists have developed a new three-in-one blood test that has the potential to turn AstraZeneca's drug Lynparza into a precision medicine for prostate cancer.
(Reuters Health) - Roughly 11 percent of youth aged 13 to 15 around the world use tobacco products like cigarettes and cigars, a global survey of students suggests.