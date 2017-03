CHICAGO A flock of 5.3 million chickens in Iowa has been infected with a deadly strain of bird flu, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, the biggest flock yet to be hit by the virus.

The affected facility has been quarantined, and birds on the property will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the USDA.

