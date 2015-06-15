Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
PARIS Iran reported on Monday an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard chickens in a village in the north of the country, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said.
The outbreak in Nogardan in Mazandaran province started on Friday. The virus killed 17 out of 25 susceptible birds at the location, and the remaining eight were destroyed, the OIE said in a statement, citing information from Iran's agriculture ministry.
An investigation is continuing to trace the source of the outbreak, it said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose)
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.