Nonprescription prenatal vitamins may be more potent
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
PARIS Macedonia reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm in the southwestern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the local veterinary authorities.
The infected birds were found at a farm in the region of Struga, the report sent by the Paris-based OIE said, without giving details on the type of birds contaminated.
The H5N8 bird flu virus has been spreading across Europe since late last year, leading to the large-scale slaughter of poultry in several countries, while other bird flu strains lead to some human deaths in China.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Bate Felix)
(Reuters Health) - Prescription prenatal vitamins may have lower doses of key ingredients like vitamin A, vitamin D, and calcium than nonprescription alternatives, a recent study suggests.
BEIJING China has decided to vaccinate poultry from next month against the H7N9 bird flu virus, after it claimed hundreds of lives last winter and caused major damage to the industry.
(Reuters Health) - - Catching up on lost sleep over weekends may help people keep their weight down, according to a study in South Korea.