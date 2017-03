Police tape and warning signs are seen outside a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

AMSTERDAM A highly infectious variety of bird flu, the H5N8 virus, has been confirmed at a second Dutch farm, the government said on Friday.

The Economy Ministry said in a letter to parliament that the illness had been confirmed in the town of Ter Aar, in the central Netherlands. All 43,000 birds at the site were being culled.

