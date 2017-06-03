Deadly Portugal fire extinguished, others still blazing
AVELAR, Portugal Firefighters extinguished the deadliest forest fire in Portugal's recent history on Wednesday, though blazes persisted in nearby central and other areas of the country.
SEOUL South Korea said on Saturday it will raise the bird flu alert level to the second highest after small flocks of farm birds tested positive for the H5N8 virus, the first in the country since early April.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been hit hard by the spread of the highly contagious avian influenza since the first case in the recent outbreak was confirmed in November last year, prompting the country to cull nearly 38 million farm birds, or over a fifth of its total poultry population.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs had downgraded its bird flu alert to normal as no new cases had emerged since April 4.
Although the bird flu epidemic has been on the wane, the fresh case of the avian influenza was confirmed in a small backyard flock of farm birds on the southern island of Jeju, said a ministry official who declined to be identified.
In the wake of the new discovery, the ministry will strengthen prevention measures in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, the ministry official said.
Some 12,000 farm birds near the infected farm would be slaughtered as a precaution, the official added.
The agriculture ministry also said in a statement that a full investigation was under way to determine the source of the infection.
Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is affecting the northern Gulf Coast and these rains could produce life-threatening flash flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
CALGARY, Alberta The U.S. State of Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5 pipeline in the Great Lakes.