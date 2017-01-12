Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
PARIS Spain reported a case of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu virus in wild geese in the northern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday, citing a report from the Spanish ministry of agriculture.
Two infected wild geese were found dead in the Castile and Leon region, the ministry said, adding that it had increased surveillance of poultry farms in the area.
The H5N8 strain, which is deadly for poultry but has not been found in humans, has spread across Europe and the Middle East since late last year, leading to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of poultry and the confinement of flocks indoors.
Italy also declared a first outbreak of H5N8, detected in a wild duck, on Thursday.
ZURICH The Novartis copy of Amgen's blockbuster psoriasis drug Enbrel will not go on sale before 2018 at the earliest because of the U.S. company's patent protection challenge, the Swiss drugmaker's head of generics told Reuters.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.