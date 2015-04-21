Discovery of a strain of deadly avian influenza (HPAI) in a large egg-laying facility in Iowa this week was the latest outbreak of the disease in the United States. It has hit chicken and turkey flocks in 13 states this year.

The H5N2 strain has been discovered in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Kansas, Arkansas, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Missouri. Another HPAI strain, H5N8, has been found in California.

Following are facts about the U.S. poultry market, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association and company filings.

TOP 10 U.S. POULTRY MARKETS

1. MEXICO ($1.2 billion in U.S. imports in 2014)

Mostly imports poultry meat and eggs, as well as fertilized eggs for hatching. Currently banning imports of fresh and frozen poultry and poultry products from birds originating from, slaughtered or processed in 10 affected states. Exceptions for raw poultry shipped for thermal processing or heat treatment in Mexico. On Tuesday, the country expanded the ban to live birds and eggs from Iowa.

2. CANADA ($589 million)

Banning imports of raw poultry and products from or near affected counties in seven states and all counties in six states. Also barring imports of certain processed products.

3. HONG KONG ($521 million)

Banning imports of poultry meat and poultry meat products from birds raised, processed, slaughtered or shipped from affected counties in 13 affected states on or after specific dates. Fully cooked or heat treated products exempt.

4. CHINA ($315 million)

All U.S. poultry and products banned since January 2015.

5. ANGOLA ($264 million)

All U.S. poultry and products banned since January 2015.

6. RUSSIA ($150 million)

All U.S. poultry and products banned since August 2014 as part of response to sanctions from the United States and Europe over Russia's annexation of Crimea.

7. CUBA ($148 million)

Banning imports of poultry and poultry products from birds raised, processed, slaughtered or stored in 13 states with HPAI on or after specific dates as well as New Jersey where a strain of low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) was discovered.

8. TAIWAN ($143 million)

Banning imports of poultry meat and products from 13 states affected with HPAI and one with LPAI shipped on or after specific dates.

9. SOUTH KOREA ($113 million)

All non-heat treated U.S. poultry and products from birds slaughtered and processed on or after Nov. 25, 2014, are banned. The restrictions include shipments to U.S. military in South Korea.

10. GUATEMALA ($104 million)

Banning imports of poultry and poultry products from birds originating from or slaughtered in affected counties in 13 affected states on or after specific dates.

TOP U.S. CHICKEN MEAT COMPANIES

1. Tyson Foods: Capacity to process 40 million chickens per week. Major supplier to Wal-Mart. Supplied products to 130 countries in 2014.

2. Pilgrim's Pride: Capacity to process more than 34.7 million birds per week. A leading supplier in Mexico.

3. Sanderson Farms: processed more than 3 billion pounds of poultry products in 2014.

4. Perdue Farms: can process more than 3 billion pounds of chicken and turkey annually.

TOP U.S. TURKEY MEAT COMPANIES

1. Butterball: 1.3 billion pounds processed in 2013

2. Jennie-O Turkey Store: 1.25 billion pounds

3. Cargill [CARG.UL]: 1.07 billion pounds

4. Farbest Foods: 411 million pounds

5. Hillshire Brands: 402 million pounds

TOP U.S. EGG COMPANIES

1. Cal-Maine Foods: 33 million egg-laying hens in production in 2013

2. Rose Acre Farms: 22 million

3. Moark LLC: 13 million

4. Daybreak Foods: 13 million

5. Rembrandt Enterprises: 13 million

TOP POULTRY BROILER MEAT EXPORTERS

1. Brazil: 3.558 million tonnes exported in 2014

2. United States: 3.313 million tonnes

3. European Union: 1.134 million tonnes

4. Thailand: 546,000 tonnes

5. Turkey: 379,000 tonnes

