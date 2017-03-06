A bird flu strain was found in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to Tyson Foods Inc and 73,500 birds were killed by the disease or culled to control its spread, the government and company officials said on Sunday.

It was the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial U.S. flock this year and the first-ever HPAI case for Tennessee.

During an outbreak in 2014 and 2015, dozens of countries imposed total or partial bans on U.S. poultry and egg imports. The Tennessee outbreak has already prompted South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong to limit imports of U.S. poultry.

The United States exported $4.65 billion of poultry and poultry products, including eggs, in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Following are facts about the U.S. poultry market from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), industry groups and company filings.

TOP FIVE U.S. POULTRY PRODUCING STATES

Georgia: 1.340 billion broiler chickens in 2015

Alabama: 1.083 billion

Arkansas: 962 million

North Carolina: 823 million

Mississippi: 723 million

Tennessee ranks 15th at 185 million

U.S. total: 8.687 billion

TOP 5 U.S. POULTRY AND EGG MARKETS AND THEIR IMPORT RESTRICTIONS

1. MEXICO ($1.13 billion in U.S. imports in 2016)

Mexico has banned poultry imports from Tennessee, according to its agricultural ministry.

Mexico still bans imports of frozen poultry and poultry products from birds originating from, slaughtered or processed in 15 states before specific dates linked to a previous outbreak of avian flu, according to the USDA.

2. CANADA ($662 million)

Banned imports of raw poultry and products produced in or near affected counties in 15 states between certain dates linked to outbreaks of avian flu in past years. Also barred imports of certain processed products.

3. HONG KONG ($472 million)

Banned imports of poultry meat and products from Lincoln County, Tennessee. Imports from birds raised, processed, slaughtered or shipped from some counties in 18 other states are also banned, in connection with cases of avian flu in past years. Fully cooked or heat-treated products exempt.

4. TAIWAN ($132 million)

Taiwan banned imports of poultry from Tennessee, according to the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council. Imports of poultry and poultry products slaughtered or processed in states with high or low pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks are banned.

5. JAPAN ($119 million)

Japan banned imports of poultry from Tennessee, according to the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council. Imports of poultry and products raised, processed, slaughtered or shipped from some areas of 21 states on certain dates linked to past cases of avian flu are banned. Fully cooked products in hermetically sealed containers exempt.

TOP U.S. CHICKEN MEAT COMPANIES

Tyson Foods: Capacity to process 39 million chickens per week. Major supplier to Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which represented 17.5 percent of Tyson's 2016 consolidated sales. Supplied products to 115 countries in 2016 worth $4.1 billion.

Pilgrim's Pride Corp : Majority-owned by meat packer JBS SA. Capacity to process more than 36.7 million birds per week.

Sanderson Farms Inc : Capacity to process more than 10.6 million birds per week.

TOP POULTRY BROILER MEAT EXPORTERS

1. Brazil: 4.110 million tonnes exported in 2016

2. United States: 2.978 million tonnes

3. European Union: 1.250 million tonnes

4. Thailand: 670,000 tonnes

5. China: 395,000 tonnes

