CHICAGO The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking to hire more federal contractors to help with the government's response to the domestic bird flu outbreak, which has resulted in more than 43 million birds being culled so far.

The agency said it has existing contracts in place with many vendors, but "is seeking additional support due to the size and scope" of the outbreak and response needs. USDA officials have faced mounting criticism in the Midwest over the pace of disposing of the birds and other issues.

The areas where USDA said it is seeking assistance include: landfills, carbon sources (compost, wood chips, etc.), transportation, heavy equipment, and environmental disposal and hazardous materials handling, according to a statement on the agency's web site. More information about the USDA announcement can be found here: 1.usa.gov/1Fkghlw

(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)