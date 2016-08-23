SANTIAGO Chile's health authorities on Tuesday issued an alert and said they were investigating reported problems with Chinese-made condoms distributed for free in family health centers nationwide.

The public health institute ordered that three batches of approximately 1.7 million Kaiju condoms be withheld from distribution while it investigated reports that they broke during use and were too small.

"This is a preventative measure to avoid any problem with users of the product and to show vigilance," said health official Jaime Burrows.

The problems may be related to incorrect storage, said public health institute director Alex Figueroa, adding that people were being asked not to use those already distributed.

Kaiju said on its Facebook page that the product had arrived in Chile in 2014 and 2015 and had been fully tested without problems.

(Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Steve Orlfosky)