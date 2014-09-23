French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
FREETOWN Sierra Leone's army has "sealed off" the borders with Liberia and Guinea in a bid to halt the spread of Ebola, the army spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman told Reuters that troops had been sent to all border crossing points.
Ebola has killed more than 2,800 people in the three countries since the outbreak began in Guinea earlier this year.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix and Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.