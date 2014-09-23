A woman takes the temperature of a social mobilizer before he handles health supplies in Freetown, Sierra Leone September 19, 2014 in a handout photo provided by UNICEF. REUTERS/Bindra/UNICEF/handout via Reuters

FREETOWN Sierra Leone's army has "sealed off" the borders with Liberia and Guinea in a bid to halt the spread of Ebola, the army spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman told Reuters that troops had been sent to all border crossing points.

Ebola has killed more than 2,800 people in the three countries since the outbreak began in Guinea earlier this year.

(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Bate Felix and Robin Pomeroy)