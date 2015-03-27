LONDON A 25-year-old British military nurse who was the first person in the world to be treated for Ebola with the experimental drug MIL 77 was discharged from hospital on Friday, London's Royal Free Hospital said.

Anna Cross contracted the deadly disease after going to Sierra Leone last month to help care for victims of the West African outbreak.

She was brought back to Britain and successfully treated at the Royal Free in north London, Britain's main center for Ebola treatment.

"After careful consideration Corporal Cross said she would like to be given the experimental drug MIL 77," the hospital said in a statement. "She is the first Ebola patient anywhere in the world to be given this drug."

The Chinese-made MIL 77 is a close relative of another experimental medicine ZMapp - which British nurse William Pooley received when he was treated at the Royal Free for Ebola last year.

Over 10,000 people have died in the worst-affected countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia in the past year.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)