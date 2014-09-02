KINSHASA The death toll from an outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Djera region of northern Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 31, Minister of Health Felix Kabange Numbi told Reuters on Tuesday.

The outbreak in Congo's Equateur province is thought to be separate from an epidemic in the West African nations of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia that has killed more than 1,550 people since March.

