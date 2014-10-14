Shaun Donovan, director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget (OMB), answers a question during the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington, October 14, 2014. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON The Obama administration expects to ask Congress for additional funds for a growing U.S. government effort to halt the spread of Ebola, White House Budget Director Shaun Donovan said on Tuesday.

Donovan told Reuters that the request, which would come on top of more than $1 billion in federal funds currently available, would be made in the coming weeks as Congress reconvenes in November to consider a massive spending bill for the 2015 fiscal year.

"Our expectation is that we will be talking to Congress about additional needs," Donovan said at the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington.

Some of the available Ebola funds, including $30 million approved last month for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will expire on Dec. 11 along with a temporary spending extension. Other components, such as a $750 million funding shift for the Defense Department, will last about six months in what may be a multi-year containment effort.

Donovan declined to estimate how much will be needed by several federal agencies.

"We're already looking at agency needs. And obviously the situation is developing and we are evaluating it on a daily basis to make sure that we understand what those needs will be," he said.

Donovan had told leaders of the House Appropriations Committee on Friday that speed was essential in deploying U.S. funds to contain the crisis in West Africa.

"The faster we can achieve scale, the faster we can bring under control the spread of a virus that replicates at tremendous speed," he said in a letter to Appropriations Chairman Harold Rogers and ranking Democrat Nita Lowey.

Key committee leaders last week approved $750 million of a $1 billion Pentagon request to shift war funds to combat the virus in West Africa.

In responses to questions about the U.S. government's Ebola efforts from Rogers and Lowey, the Obama administration said the Pentagon funds would be used to build up to 17 Ebola treatment centers, training and logistics for medical personnel and supplies across Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The administration said more than 35 donor countries have so far pledged "upwards of $690 million" to the international Ebola response, including $400 million from the World Bank and $150 million from the African Development Bank and $130 million from the International Monetary Fund.

Rogers in a statement on Tuesday pledged to work with the administration to provide "necessary and appropriate" resources" to fight Ebola.

"The committee still has some outstanding concerns, including regarding the pace of the response to meet the growing spread of the disease, a lack of clarity on how the agencies will work together, and who will provide leadership and internal oversight over these activities," Rogers added.

The administration responses included details on medical efforts to keep American troops from contracting the deadly virus. Military personnel will be monitored for exposure throughout their deployment, including twice-a-day temperature checks and assessments of risks. Those who develop symptoms will be evaluated, quarantined and evacuated to the United States.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Cynthia Osterman)