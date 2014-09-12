French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
GENEVA Cuba is to send 165 healthcare workers to West Africa to help in the battle against the world's worst ever epidemic of the Ebola virus, the country's health minister said on Friday.
Speaking at a news conference at the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Cuba's minister of public health, said the first of his workers would begin arriving in Sierra Leone in early October.
Some 2,300 people in West Africa have died of Ebola virus infection in the worst outbreak of the disease in history. The epidemic has been raging in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea since it started there in March, and has also reached Nigeria and Senegal.
WHO director general Margaret Chan welcomed Cuba's commitment, saying it would make "a significant difference" in Sierra Leone.
"If we are going to go to war with Ebola, we need the resources to fight," she said. "Cuba is world famous for its ability to train outstanding doctors and nurses and for its generosity in helping fellow countries on the route to progress."
The Cuba staff will include doctors, nurses, epidemiologists, specialists in infection control, intensive care specialists and social mobilization officers.
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.