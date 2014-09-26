LONDON The European Medicines Agency said on Friday it had started collecting data from pharmaceutical companies trialing experimental medicines to treat Ebola in a bid to speed up the process to find an approved cure for the virus.

"I have therefore asked the EMA Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, CHMP, to scrutinize all the available information about experimental treatments and compile everything we know to date about their efficacy, safety and quality," EMA Executive Director Professor Guido Rasi said in a statement.

The agency said the Ebola outbreak in West Africa is the largest and most complex to date with over 5,300 reported cases and more than 2,600 deaths.

Companies invited to submit data to the agency include U.S.-based Biocryst, Canada's Tekmira and France's Fab'entech.

