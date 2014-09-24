A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo at the lobby of its headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three privately held companies marketing treatments that claim to prevent or treat Ebola.

The letters were sent to Newton, New Jersey-based Natural Solutions Foundation, Utah-based dōTERRA International LLC and Utah-based Young Living.

An Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed more than 2,800 people since it began in Guinea earlier this year, and the World Health Organization has said up to 20,000 people could be affected before it is brought under control.

The FDA said last month that it had become aware of products being sold online that fraudulently claim to prevent or treat Ebola.

The warning letters followed a review of the companies' websites and social media accounts promoting the sale of the products.

The letters sought a response from the companies about steps taken to correct the violations.

