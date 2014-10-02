FRANKFURT A patient suffering from Ebola will arrive in the German city of Frankfurt for treatment in an isolation station in the city's University Hospital, a spokesman for the clinic said on Thursday.

"The University Hospital in Frankfurt is expecting the arrival of an Ebola patient on Oct. 3 - no other details are available," the spokesman said.

German media said the patient is a Belgian doctor who was working in Sierra Leone, which authorities would not confirm.

The health minister for Hesse state, Stefan Gruettner, will hold a news conference on Friday in the state capital of Wiesbaden to discuss the case, according to a press statement. It also had no further details.

