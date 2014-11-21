CONAKRY Robbers in Guinea hijacked a Red Cross vehicle this week and made off with a cooler containing blood samples from suspected Ebola patients, a senior Red Cross official said on Friday.

"No doubt they thought it was something else," Youssouf Traoré, head of the Red Cross delegation in Guinea, told Reuters. He gave no further details of the attack but said the robbers would probably dump the cooler once they found it did not contain gold or diamonds.

More than 5,000 people have died in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia in the worst outbreak of the Ebola virus on record.

