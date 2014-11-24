French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
ROME An Italian doctor who contracted Ebola while working in Sierra Leone is being flown to Italy, the Health Ministry in Rome said on Monday.
The ministry said the doctor, who had been working for the humanitarian group Emergency, was in a stable condition and was eating and drinking on his own.
He is expected to arrive on Monday night and will be treated in the Lazzaro Spallanzani infectious diseases institute in Rome, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.