Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
FREETOWN Sierra Leone has declared a public health emergency to tackle the worst ever outbreak of Ebola and will call in security forces to quarantine epicenters of the deadly virus, President Ernest Bai Koroma said in a statement.
The measures resembled a tough anti-Ebola package announced by neighboring Liberia on Wednesday evening. Koroma also announced he was cancelling a visit to Washington for a U.S.-Africa summit next week because of the crisis.
Highly infectious Ebola has been blamed for 672 deaths in the West Africa nations of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, according to the World Health Organization.
JAKARTA Indonesia's parliament has proposed a draft law that could lead to a sharp increase in tobacco output in a country that is already a top producer with one of the heaviest rates of smoking in the world.
LONDON AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slashed the risk of disease progression in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting its profile against rivals within the novel PARP inhibitor drug class.