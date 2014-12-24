Trump, Koch brothers at odds over 'Trumpcare' vote
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
FREETOWN Sierra Leone's northern district of Port Loko, the area with the highest rate of Ebola transmission, plans a three-day lockdown over Christmas as it seeks to contain the disease's spread.
Sierra Leone is the worst-hit country in West Africa with over 9,000 cases. The rate of infection is fastest in the capital Freetown and the neighboring province of Port Loko, where 44 out of a total 58 new cases were reported on Wednesday.
"Port Loko will do a lockdown and a house-to-house campaign to find the sick," said OB Sisay, an official in the National Ebola Response Centre. He said the new measures would start at midnight on Wednesday and could be extended into the new year.
Sierra Leone has also banned Christmas parties and other festivities nationwide in an effort to stop the epidemic.
(Writing by Emma Farge; editing by Andrew Roche)
WASHINGTON Republicans considering whether or not to back U.S. President Donald Trump's healthcare reforms in a crucial House of Representatives vote this week face a painful choice.
BEIJING Some of China's largest food suppliers have pulled Brazilian beef and poultry from their shelves in the first concrete sign that a deepening scandal over Brazil's meat processing industry is hitting business in its top export market. Graphic: http://tmsnrt.rs/2o3yvWW
LAPA, Brazil Brazil's federal police and agriculture ministry said late Tuesday that sanitary and corruption problems found in the nation's meatpacking industry were isolated incidents, an attempt to tamp down a scandal that has led the Latin American nation's biggest export markets to ban its meats.