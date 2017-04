Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango

DAKAR Sierra Leone's Health Ministry said on Thursday it was investigating a suspected Ebola death in Tonkolili district, hours after the World Health Organization said transmission of the virus in West Africa had ended.

"A suspected Ebola death has been reported in Tonkolili district today," said a note sent by the ministry to health officials in the country and seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Janet Lawrence)