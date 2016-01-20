Theranos reaches agreement with U.S. health regulator
Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
FREETOWN Sierra Leone confirmed a new case of Ebola on Wednesday, its second in less than a week, marking a further setback in efforts to end a two-year West African epidemic that has killed more than 11,300 people.
Health ministry spokesman Sidi Yahyah Tunis described the new patient as a 38-year-old woman, a relative who had helped care for the earlier victim Mariatu Jalloh. Jalloh died from the disease on Jan. 12, and tested positive for Ebola posthumously.
(This version of the story refiles to include omitted word "Leone" in headline)
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.
ZURICH Roche Holding AG's emicizumab drug for treating hemophilia A showed positive interim results in a phase III study with children with inhibitors to clotting protein factor VIII, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.