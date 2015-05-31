A man being monitored for Ebola at the University of Kansas Hospital has tested negative for the deadly disease, the hospital said on Saturday.

The man had returned from the West African nation of Sierra Leone and developed a fever. The hospital said in a statement that the patient had tested positive for malaria.

Tests from a regional lab in Nebraska showed no Ebola virus, it said. Hospital officials had said on Friday they were monitoring the man.

More than 11,000 people have lost their lives in the Ebola outbreak in West Africa since the first reported case in March 2014.

Only a handful of cases have been seen outside West Africa, in the United States, Spain and Britain.

