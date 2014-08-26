ABUJA Nigeria's health minister said on Tuesday authorities had "thus far contained" the Ebola outbreak that started last month, with only one out of 13 confirmed cases still being treated in isolation in the commercial capital Lagos.

Onyebuchi Chukwu said of the other cases that five had died and the other seven had been discharged. The remaining one was the spouse of one of the doctors who treated Patrick Sawyer, the Liberian who brought the virus to Africa's most populous nation.

"She is stable but still on treatment in an isolation ward in Lagos," he said, adding that all cases were linked to Sawyer and had been quarantined.

"This is an indication that, thus far, Nigeria has contained the disease outbreak."

