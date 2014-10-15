U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a meeting with more than 20 foreign defense chiefs to discuss the coalition efforts in the ongoing campaign against ISIL at Joint Base Andrews in Washington October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will hold a video conference on Wednesday with British, French, German, and Italian leaders to discuss the Ebola epidemic in West Africa and other pressing international issues, the White House said.

Also on the agenda will be the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, and efforts to encourage Russia to implement the Minsk ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)