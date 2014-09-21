Years of intense exercise tied to dip in male libido
(Reuters Health) - - Men who routinely do unusually intense or long workouts may be less likely to have a normal libido than their peers who don’t work out so hard, a recent study suggests.
MADRID Spain on Sunday repatriated from Sierra Leone a Spanish Catholic priest working in the African country who has tested positive for the Ebola virus.
The Spanish military plane sent to repatriate Manuel Garcia Viejo, a member of the Hospital Order of San Juan de Dios who worked in the Western city of Lunsar, left the capital Freetown at around 1750 GMT, Spain's defence ministry said.
It was scheduled to land in Madrid at around 0100 GMT on Monday, it also said in a statement.
Garcia Viejo is the second Spanish priest to be diagnosed with Ebola after Miguel Pajares, also a member of San Juan de Dios, who died last month days after being brought back to Spain from Liberia.
Ebola, one of the deadliest diseases known to man, has killed more than 2,600 people, and infected more than 5,300, since the current outbreak was first detected in March, according to the World Health Organization.
The disease has spread to Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia as well as Senegal and Nigeria.
Once in Madrid, Garcia Viejo will be taken to the Carlos III hospital, where Pajares was treated, the health ministry said.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by Mark Potter and William Hardy)
WASHINGTON Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Medtronic Plc's non-invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system proved as safe as traditional surgery in intermediate-risk patients in a two-year study presented on Friday, paving the way for its use in a wider patient population.