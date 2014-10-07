Saudi king postpones visit to Maldives over flu outbreak
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has postponed a visit to the Maldives due to an outbreak of flu, the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said on Friday.
MADRID Four people, including the nurse who tested for Ebola on Monday, were hospitalized and being monitored over suspicion of potential contagion of the deadly disease, Spain's health authorities said on Tuesday.
Officials for Madrid's health system told a press conference those hospitalized included the nurse's husband, a traveler from one affected country and another health worker.
They also said the nurse, who did not leave Madrid during her vacations, was currently being treated with drip using antibodies from previous infected patients.
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has postponed a visit to the Maldives due to an outbreak of flu, the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said on Friday.
LONDON AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.