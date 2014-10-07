Saudi king postpones visit to Maldives over flu outbreak
Saudi Arabia's King Salman has postponed a visit to the Maldives due to an outbreak of flu, the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said on Friday.
MADRID One of four people being monitored in hospital for Ebola in Spain has tested negative for the disease, a Spanish health source told Reuters, after the first known case of a contagion outside of Africa was confirmed in Madrid on Monday.
The person cleared in the tests is a female health worker, who had diarrhea but no fever, and who was hospitalized along with three others as Spain tries to stem the spread of Ebola.
A nurse who cared for two Ebola sufferers repatriated from Africa became on Monday the first person known to have contracted the virus outside Africa.
(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
LONDON AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.