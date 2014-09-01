Protective gear of Czech military personnel wearing protective gear hang on hooks in the Biological Defence Centre, a specialised medical institution ensuring complete biological defence, in the village of Techonin August 11, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

STOCKHOLM Medical authorities in the Swedish capital said on Monday tests on a man brought into hospital over the weekend and suspected of potentially carrying Ebola showed no signs the deadly disease.

The Swedish man, whose name was not disclosed, had recently traveled to a "risk area" for the virus and had been taken to the Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm suffering from a fever, sparking suspicions of Ebola.

Stockholm county council said in a statement the man would continue to be treated at the hospital to ascertain the cause of his symptoms.

More than 1,500 people have died in an Ebola outbreak in West Africa since March.

