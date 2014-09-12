French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
LONDON The death toll from West Africa's Ebola outbreak has risen to more than 2,400 from at least 4,784 cases, but that is highly likely to be an underestimate, the World Health Organisation's director general Margaret Chan said on Friday.
Chan said the number of cases of the deadly viral disease is rising faster than authorities' ability to manage them, and she called for international support in sending healthcare workers, medical supplies and aid to the worst-affected countries of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
BEIJING Guarding against avian flu, which has forced a mass cull of birds in China, pigeon fancier Wang Jincang paid out nearly $400 to get his 200 racing pigeons vaccinated and fortified for the onset of the spring racing season.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.