An ambulance driver wearing a protective suit escorts Amber Joy Vinson (not shown), the second health worker to be infected with the Ebola virus at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital to the airport in Dallas, Texas October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime R. Carrero

The second Dallas nurse to become infected with Ebola told the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that she had a slight fever before she boarded a Frontier Airlines flight from Ohio to Dallas and was not told to stay put, a federal source said on Wednesday.

The U.S. nurse, who had treated the Dallas index patient Thomas Eric Duncan, informed the CDC that she had a temperature of 99.5 Fahrenheit (37.5 Celsius) before boarding the flight on Oct. 13. Since that was below the CDC's temperature threshold of 100.4F, "she was not told not to fly," the source said.

The news was first reported by the CNN.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)