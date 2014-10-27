A child who was in West Africa within the past 21 days is being tested for the Ebola virus after developing a fever on Monday while under observation at Bellevue Hospital in New York City, the hospital said in a statement.

The patient was taken to the hospital Sunday night by emergency workers wearing protective gear after it was reported the child had a fever, the hospital said.

But the patient did not actually develop a fever until Monday morning, the statement said.

The patient is being tested for the Ebola virus given the child's recent travel history and pattern of symptoms, the hospital said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)