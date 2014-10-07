A Nebraska hospital treating U.S. patient Ashoka Mukpo for the deadly Ebola virus said on Tuesday it was using the experimental drug brincidofovir from Chimerix Inc.

Mukpo is the second Ebola patient known to be treated with the medication. On Monday, a Dallas hospital treating Thomas Eric Duncan of Liberia said it had begun to administer the treatment to their patient, who has been listed in critical condition.

(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)