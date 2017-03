Vehicles from various news outlets are parked outside the home where Kaci Hickox, the American nurse who treated Ebola patients in Sierra Leone, is staying in Fort Kent, Maine October 31, 2014. REUTERS/Joel Page

The American nurse who had defied the state of Maine's quarantine order after her return from Sierra Leone treating Ebola patients said a judge's rejection of the order on Friday was a good compromise.

Maine Governor Paul LePage wanted the nurse, Kaci Hickox, to be quarantined in her house until the middle of next month even though she has tested negative for the virus and says she is healthy.

