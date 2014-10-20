An American treated for Ebola at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta since Sept. 9 has been released after being found free of the virus, the hospital said on Monday.

The man, who has not been identified, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday and went to an undisclosed location, the hospital said in a statement.

He was working in Sierra Leone when he tested positive for the disease and was evacuated to the United States on a private chartered flight.

Two other Americans who contracted Ebola in Liberia were treated in Emory's isolation unit and released in August.

