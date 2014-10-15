French biotech firm closes in on cancer that killed Steve Jobs
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
A second Dallas nurse who became infected with the Ebola virus while caring for a dying patient took a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas-Fort Worth on Oct. 13, just one day before she reported developing symptoms of infection, U.S. and airline officials said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the airline said they are reaching out to all 132 passengers who were aboard the flight. The CDC said in a statement the nurse showed no symptoms during the flight, according to crew members.
The CDC is urging all passengers from the flight to call a toll-free hotline 1 800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
LONDON A French biotech firm is hoping to gain approval within months for a nuclear medicine targeting the type of cancer that killed Steve Jobs.
NEW YORK Developers of an experimental blood test for autism say it can detect the condition in more than 96 percent of cases and do so across a broad spectrum of patients, potentially allowing for earlier diagnosis, according to a study released on Thursday.
(Reuters Health) - Getting too little sleep in early childhood is linked to cognitive and behavioral problems years later, a U.S. study suggests.