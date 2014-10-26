WASHINGTON Lack of trust in the federal government prompted governors in New York and New Jersey to impose strict quarantine procedures on healthcare workers potentially exposed to Ebola, a Republican lawmaker charged on Sunday.

"Governors of both parties are reacting to an absence of leadership and belief that the federal government knows what they are doing," said Congressman Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

"They have to have a viable alternative" he said on NBC's "Meet the Press" television show.

