NEW YORK A Sierra Leone surgeon with Ebola being flown to the United States for treatment is critically ill, the Nebraska Medical Center said on Saturday.

Dr. Martin Salia, a 44-year-old permanent U.S. resident, was stable enough to make flight from West Africa to the United States and was expected to arrive in Nebraska at 2 p.m. local time on Saturday afternoon, the hospital said in a statement.

"Although the patient’s exact condition won’t be available until doctors here evaluate him after he arrives, information coming from the team caring for him in Sierra Leone indicates he is critically ill – possibly sicker than the first patients successfully treated in the United States," the hospital said in a statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg. Editing by Jane Merriman)